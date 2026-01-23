Agents informed of Chelsea transfer interest, club open to sale on right terms

Kim Min-jae in action for Bayern against FC Koln (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea may reportedly be an option for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae as his future at the Allianz Arena looks uncertain.

According to Christian Falk, writing in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, Bayern are open to selling Kim for the right price to help fund a move for another defender.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will definitely prioritise Kim, but it seems the South Korea international is one of a number of names on their list in that area of the pitch.

This comes as we’ve also been informed about the Blues looking at Harry Maguire as a surprise transfer target.

Chelsea looking for an experience defender and Kim Min-jae could fit the bill

Kim might not have quite lived up to expectations during his time at Bayern, but he’s a quality player with plenty of experience.

Given how young this Chelsea squad is, there could be a lot of sense in bringing in someone like this, even if only for the short-term.

CFC have problems at the back, with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo not looking good enough, while Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have had injury problems.

The links with Kim and Maguire could therefore make sense for the west London giants as the Telegraph recently reported on a CB being a priority.

Who else could Chelsea target in defence?

Another name to watch could be talented young Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

However, Fabrizio Romano has also spoken on his YouTube channel about the deal looking potentially complicated and expensive.

Jacquet looks like an elite prospect and could be a good long-term investment, but someone more proven like Kim could also be useful to help Chelsea finally replace Thiago Silva.