Chelsea have been hit with a £150,000 fine by the FA following a heated touchline incident during their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa last month.

An independent Regulatory Commission reviewed footage from the match and concluded that Chelsea bore collective responsibility for the disorder that unfolded after the final whistle.

The flashpoint centred on a plastic water bottle thrown from Chelsea’s technical area towards the Aston Villa bench as tensions boiled over.

While neither the club nor the FA were able to identify the individual responsible, Chelsea accepted the charge of collective misconduct.

The commission described the act as ‘dangerous’, noting that it had the potential to escalate an already volatile situation, a key factor behind the six-figure fine.

In a statement, the FA confirmed the fine and outlined the reasoning behind the decision:

“Chelsea FC has been sanctioned for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that occurred at its Premier League fixture against Aston Villa FC on Saturday 27 December 2025. It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or other relevant personnel around the technical area did not behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or abusive way after the final whistle.”

Chelsea have made a solid start under new manager Liam Rosenior

While the fine closes the book on a sour note from the previous regime, the mood at Stamford Bridge has shifted significantly in recent weeks.

The incident occurred during the final days of Enzo Maresca’s tenure, but the club has since turned a corner under new head coach Liam Rosenior.

Appointed in early January, Rosenior has enjoyed a solid start to life in West London.

His tenure began with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup, instantly winning over skeptics with a display of attacking, fluid football.

He has now won three out or four games, with the defeat coming against Arsenal in the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final.

The players appear to have responded well to his fresh tactical approach, bringing a renewed sense of optimism to the squad.

With the FA investigation now resolved, Rosenior will be keen to ensure that discipline remains tight as he looks to guide Chelsea back up the Premier League table.