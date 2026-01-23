Rosenior eyes Chelsea bombshell with move to steal La Liga gem for £85m

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermín López in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, they rate the player highly and believe he could be a player for them in the long term. They are prepared to offer €100 million in order to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to sanction his departure. Newly appointed Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has identified the midfielder as a priority target.

Chelsea have quality midfielders like Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo. However, they need more technical ability and flair in the middle of the park. López could be the ideal acquisition for them. He could complete their midfield.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and they could be tempted to sell the player if an offer of €100 million is made. It will allow them to improve multiple areas of their squad. It remains to be seen what the Spanish club decides if the offer is presented in the near future.

He has a contract with Barcelona until 2029, and they do not want to lose him. However, a lucrative proposal could change the situation.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old is keen on the move to the Premier League. He is enjoying his football at the Spanish club, and the opportunity to move to England might not be as attractive for him right now. In addition, Chelsea have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons. At Barcelona, he will be able to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League. It remains to be seen what López decides.