Jean-Philippe Mateta and Oliver Glasner (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are being tipped to try to block the January transfer window exit of in-form French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Eagles front-man has recently informed the club that he wants out this month, amid interest from both Aston Villa and Juventus.

See below for the recent post from Fabrizio Romano on Mateta’s future, as he said negotiations remain ongoing over his potential departure…

??? Jean-Philippe Mateta and his camp have informed Crystal Palace about desire to leave the club. Following talks with Aston Villa and Juventus, Mateta hopes for January move with decision now in Palace hands. Negotiations remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2QXj0uuuxO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2026

Despite this transfer request, it seems Palace could try to block any deal being done this winter as they want this important player to stay at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace to block Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer?

Speaking to Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown discussed the situation, tipping Palace to try their best to keep hold of Mateta.

The 28-year-old’s departure would undoubtedly be a big blow after Marc Guehi already left to join Manchester City this month, while manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he’ll be moving on at the end of his contract this summer.

“Look, it’s a difficult one for Crystal Palace right now, they’ve had so much upheaval in the last couple of weeks,” Brown said.

“Oliver Glasner has confirmed he is set to leave, Marc Guehi has moved on to Man City, and now Mateta has told the club he wants to leave.

“They don’t want to let him go in January, the squad is being decimated right now, but Palace will have to weigh up everything, because he is in the final 18 months of his contract.

“They’ve turned down a loan with an obligation to buy from Juventus, that didn’t suit Crystal Palace, and now Aston Villa are seeing if there’s a deal to be done.

“I think Palace will do everything they can to try keep hold of the player and then they’ll have to reassess the situation in the summer.

“It looks more and more likely that Mateta will leave Palace, but they will try to persuade him to stay until the summer and then they will open the door in the summer.

“That will allow more clubs the opportunity to come in and sign Mateta, and will also give Palace more time to bring in a replacement.

“It’s going to rumble on between now and the end of the transfer window, but with everything going on at Palace, they can’t afford to let their top goalscorer leave.”

Mateta has an impressive record of 40 Premier League goals in 122 appearances for Palace, and played his part in the club’s FA Cup success last season.

It’s easy to imagine him shining for a bigger club, but Palace surely can’t afford yet another blow like this in the transfer market.