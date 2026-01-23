Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A final decision is reportedly expected soon on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, with Roma still in the race for a loan deal.

The Red Devils were recently described as saying “no” to a deal for Zirkzee, according to Roma director of football Frederic Massara, as quoted by Goal.

However, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has posted a new update on X, suggesting that the Netherlands international could still leave amid interest from Roma and other clubs.

See below for details as “concrete” enquiries have supposedly been made for Zirkzee, whose future could still lie away from Old Trafford this month…

Florian Plettenberg on Joshua Zirkzee’s potential Roma loan

“AS Roma and several other clubs are still in the race for Joshua #Zirkzee. Concrete enquiries for loan deals have been made,” Plettenberg said.

“A final decision is expected soon, as Zirkzee is also keen to gain clarity. He has recently had minor knocks, but should be fully fit again by next week at the latest.”

It seems that delays to Zirkzee leaving may have been to the ‘minor knocks’ described by Plettenberg, so perhaps his return to full fitness will be key to determining his future.

Joshua Zirkzee could do well to return to Serie A after Manchester United struggles

Zirkzee looked like an exciting young talent at his former club Bologna, but it’s clear that he doesn’t quite have what it takes to play for a top Premier League side like Man Utd.

Moving back to Serie A with Roma could now be ideal to help the 24-year-old revive his career, so he’ll surely be hoping he gets the chance to move.

With the 2026 World Cup coming up, Zirkzee might have a chance of making the Dutch national team’s squad, but it’ll be much harder for him if he spends the next few months warming the bench at Old Trafford.