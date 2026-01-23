Worrying update surely means Arsenal need to break the bank for forward transfer

Kai Havertz in action for Arsenal against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have some concerns about Kai Havertz’s long-term fitness in developments that surely mean they need to make another major investment up front.

The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, but he hasn’t made that convincing a start at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has only just returned from a lengthy injury, and Havertz is seemingly struggling with his fitness again.

According to the Daily Mail, the Germany international’s minutes have been managed carefully recently due to a flare-up on the knee injury that kept him out since the opening day of the season.

The report adds that Arsenal have concerns over Havertz for the long term, so it may be that the north Londoners will need to replace him soon.

Arsenal need a statement signing up front

With Gyokeres struggling for form, Havertz suffering after so many injury problems, and Jesus never exactly looking like the most prolific type of centre-forward, it’s surely time for another major statement by Arsenal in the transfer market.

AFC notably spent big on Declan Rice in the summer of 2023 and he’s proven transformative for the club, while they’ve also shown plenty of ambition with smart deals for top class players like Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze.

Most of Arsenal’s squad is now very solid, but a top striker is surely a must for summer 2026, or else they’ll risk falling behind.

Is Julian Alvarez the man for Arsenal?

Julian Alvarez to Arsenal would probably be most fans’ first choice after his impressive form at Atletico Madrid.

See below for how the Argentina international’s recent scoring stats compare to Arsenal’s current crop of strikers…

Julian Alvarez Viktor Gyokeres Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus 2022/23 17 22 9 11 2023/24 19 43 14 8 2024/25 29 54 15 7 2025/26 11 9 0 3 TOTAL 76 128 38 29

Alvarez would certainly not come cheap, but it looks like Arsenal need to go all out and make a Rice-like signing up front.

There aren’t that many other options out there in what is a difficult market for strikers right now, with many of the best in the world, such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, simply not available.