£150k-a-week Man City player in talks to seal January move to rival club

Kalvin Phillips in action for Man City
Kalvin Phillips in action for Man City (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in securing his signature.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the player is in talks to join Wolves before the January window. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Wolves could use Kalvin Phillips

Phillips could prove to be a useful acquisition for them if he regains his former confidence as a foreman. His career has gone downhill since the move to Manchester City. He has never quite managed to replicate the form he showed during his time at Leeds United.

He has been linked with a return to the Yorkshire giants as well, but a return to Elland Road in January seems highly likely now. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move to Wolves this month. He has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Manchester City and needs regular gametime. Wolves should be able to provide him with more opportunities.

Man City looking to get rid of Phillips

Kalvin Phillips warming up
Kalvin Phillips warming up (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The report does not mention whether the player will join them on loan or on a permanent deal. However, Manchester City will have to subsidise some of his wages in order for the move to go through. He is earning a lot of money at Manchester City (£150k-a-week), and Wolves are unlikely to be able to afford that.

Signing the midfielder on loan this month would be ideal for Wolves. He will add physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Wolves can improve the team without any significant investment. If the player manager impresses during the second half of the campaign, they could then look to sign him permanently.

