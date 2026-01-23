Jorgen Strand Larsen applauds the Wolves fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been linked with a move away from Wolves in recent weeks.

According to Sky Sports, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have made enquiries to sign the player this month. In addition, multiple clubs from across Europe’s top five leagues are also interested in the Norwegian International.

Jorgen Strand Larsen wants Premier League stay

However, the report claims that the player has now decided to continue in the Premier League, even if he leaves Wolves. The development will come as a huge boost to clubs like Leeds and Crystal Palace. They are looking to add more depth through the attacking unit during the January window, and the Norwegian could be ideal for them.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he could help both teams improve. Leeds United have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. They need more depth in the attacking unit. They are still fighting for survival in the top flight, and signing the right players could help them stay up. The Wolves striker certainly has the quality to transform them in the attack.

Palace keen on Larsen

On the other hand, Crystal Palace could lose Jean-Philippe Mateta this month. The French attacker has been linked with an exit, and they will need to replace him properly. Signing the Wolves star could prove to be a wise decision. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

Wolves are the favourites to go down this season. The opportunity to join Leeds United or Crystal Palace will be exciting for the Norwegian. The two clubs are likely to stay up this season, and Larsen will want to compete in the top flight next year.