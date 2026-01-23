"I spoke with..." - Liam Rosenior responds to Chelsea star's transfer links with Man United & City

Liam Rosenior speaking during a press conference (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has spoken out on recent transfer rumours involving Cole Palmer and a possible move to Manchester United or Manchester City.

Palmer has been a huge success since moving from Man City to Chelsea as a youngster, and Blues fans surely won’t want to see him leave any time soon.

The England international has perhaps not quite been at his best this season in what has been an injury-hit campaign, but he remains a world class performer on his day.

Man Utd were linked with Palmer recently in a report from Football Transfers, while there’s also been talk of him being unsettled in London and looking for a possible move back to City, as per the Sun.

Liam Rosenior plays down Cole Palmer transfer talk

When asked about the stories in his press conference today, Rosenior insisted he’d spoken with Palmer and was not concerned.

As quoted in the X post below by Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea manager seems pretty convinced that Palmer is happy at Stamford Bridge…

?? Liam Rosenior plays down reports on Cole Palmer plans to go back to Manchester: “I spoke with Cole and he seems and is very happy to be here”. “For sure Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today”. pic.twitter.com/b84qn2jGTu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2026

“I spoke with Cole and he seems and is very happy to be here,” Rosenior said.

“For sure Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today.”

Cole Palmer is a big part of Chelsea’s future

Palmer has surely been the biggest success story of the CFC project under this current ownership.

The 23-year-old did not cost a fortune to sign from City, and his value has surely only shot up massively since moving to west London.

Some Chelsea fans might still be unconvinced by this project, built around signing young talents, but Palmer has worked wonders and could be a big part of the club’s future success.

The Blues need a few more of their signings to start delivering, but it looks like they can also look forward to years of top service from the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Estevao Willian, even if the jury is still out on some other signings like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho.