Liverpool may have already found the replacement for Andy Robertson, who is heavily linked with a stunning move to Tottenham.

In a developing story, Spurs have made a concrete move to sign the Liverpool veteran, with Robertson reportedly keen on a fresh challenge in North London.

Liverpool in contact with AS Roma to recall Kostas Tsimikas

His departure would undoubtedly leave a significant void in Arne Slot’s squad, but the club appears to have plans already in motion to fill that gap by looking to a familiar face: Kostas Tsimikas, who is currently on loan at AS Roma.

The potential transfer shake-up was brought to light by journalist Ben Jacobs, who broke the exclusive news on X.

According to Jacobs, Liverpool are preparing to approach the Italian giants to cut Tsimikas’ loan spell short immediately.

This report highlights a complicated logistical hurdle for the Reds. Without a formal recall clause inserted into the loan agreement with Roma, Liverpool are at the mercy of the Serie A club’s willingness to negotiate.

However, the player’s personal desire to return to Anfield to take up the mantle of first-choice left-back could prove pivotal in facilitating the move.

Jacobs posted: “Exclusive: Liverpool set to approach Roma to recall Kostas Tsimikas if Andy Robertson moves to Spurs. Understand Robertson has told Liverpool he is keen on a move to Tottenham. No formal recall clause in Tsimikas’ loan, but sources close to player have made it clear he wants to return to Liverpool.”

Andy Robertson’s incredible Liverpool career coming to an end?

If this transfer materialises, it would mark the end of an era for Liverpool.

Since joining from Hull City, Andrew Robertson has established himself as arguably the best left-back in the club’s modern history.

A relentless engine on the flank, he was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs under Jurgen Klopp.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club will look to cash in on him rather than losing him for free in the summer.

Milos Kerkez’s arrival in the summer has reduced his role to a squad player, which is why Robertson is also keen on the move.

Seeing the Scotsman in a Tottenham shirt would be a jarring sight for the Anfield faithful.

If Robertson feels his time on Merseyside has reached its natural conclusion, Liverpool’s swift plan to recall Tsimikas suggests the club is prioritising continuity and experience over dipping into a volatile transfer market for a new replacement.