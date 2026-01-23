(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season.

The Hungarian International has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now, and his performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit is willing to pay around €90 million in order to secure his signature. They believe that he is a complete midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can get the deal done.

Liverpool are already in contract talks with the midfielder, and he is regarded as one of the leaders at the club. They will not want to lose the talented midfielder any time soon. However, the opportunity to join Real Madrid can be quite exciting for most players. It will be interesting to see what the 26-year-old decides if there is a concrete proposal from the Spanish club on the table.

According to a report from Fichajes, Szoboszlai is a boyhood Real Madrid fan and dreams of playing for the club one day. Real Madrid are there for confident of getting the deal done in the near future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Liverpool will not let the midfielder leave easily. They are likely to demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need more quality in the middle of the park. They have struggled in the midfield since the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. They will need to add more quality in that area of the pitch if they want to fight for major trophies. The Liverpool star could make an immediate impact for them. He is at the peak of his career, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to take on a new challenge.