Liverpool plot move for teen sensation after 10-G/A blitz in the Bundesliga

Liverpool are interested in signing the Cologne attacker Said El Mala.

According to a Daily Mail report, Liverpool have been watching the player closely as they look to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and signing a quality young winger would be ideal.

The 19-year-old will add pace, flair, and technical ability to the side. His ability to take on defenders and beat them in one-on-ones could add much-needed unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. The Premier League side is reportedly keeping tabs on Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as well.

It will be interesting to see which of the two players ends up joining the Premier League side.

Liverpool has not been able to replace Luis Díaz properly, and they need a left-sided attacker. El Mala could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. The 19-year-old has already impressed in the Bundesliga, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the young attacker as well. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal for the attacker at the end of the season. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and a concrete proposal from them would be hard to turn down for the player.

The attacker has 10 goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season and is likely to improve when playing for a better team alongside quality players.