Liverpool manager Arne Slot applauds the fans after the Arsenal game (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

The Premier League side is keeping tabs on the 19-year-old livewire attacker, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports (h/t TEAMtalk), Tottenham and Manchester United are also on the player.

Liverpool boost in Diomande race

However, the attacker will cost around £87 million, and neither Tottenham nor Manchester United plans to submit an offer for him this month. It seems the attacker’s valuation is putting clubs off.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to come forward with an offer to sign him. The fact that their rivals are not too keen on signing the attacker this month could give them an edge in the transfer race.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and they will be looking to improve during the second half of the season. Adding a quality attacker could make a big difference for them in the final third.

Yan Diomande could fancy Liverpool move

Diomande is a boyhood Liverpool fan, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League club as well. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side are willing to come forward with an official offer. Meanwhile, the German outfit might not want to lose a key player in the middle of the season. A move in the summer might be more feasible for all parties.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Several clubs across Europe are interested in the player, and he could be spoilt for choice.

Liverpool should do everything in their power to get the deal done. The 19-year-old has the quality to transform them in the attack.