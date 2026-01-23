Arne Slot and Vincent Kompany (Photo by Jan Kruger, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly seem to have been handed a significant transfer boost regarding the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The talented 19-year-old is really catching the eye in the Bundesliga at the moment, contributing six goals and two assists in 16 league games so far this season.

Diomande’s form has seemingly got top clubs on alert, though his price tag of around €100m (£87m) looks too expensive for one of Liverpool’s rivals Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column, with the German journalist providing some insight into the Ivorian forward’s future.

Christian Falk on Yan Diomande amid Liverpool and Bayern transfer links

Discussing Diomande’s future, Falk said: “Yan Diomande is very highly rated at Bayern Munich, and they would like to have this player.

“FC Bayern want to sign a rival for Luis Diaz on the left. They want a young player – he fits the bill as a 19-year-old talent.

“However, they need someone who would be okay with not having regular minutes on the left flanks, as Lucho is currently the out-and-out starter for that position. They need someone who will be there for the long term.”

Falk added: “There are rumours that Liverpool are thinking about such a deal and that there will be an offer in the next month of this range. What I can say for sure is that €100m is too expensive for FC Bayern for a player who would not yet be in the starting-XI.”

Who else is in the race to sign Yan Diomande?

Our information recently has been that Diomande is also wanted by the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham.

Premier League clubs could have the financial advantage if Leipzig really are going to hold out for such big money, with Bayern seemingly now not looking as likely to be in the running, even though they like the player.

Diomande looks like he could be ideal to give LFC a new dimension in attack after Mohamed Salah’s dip in form, while he’d surely also be a good fit at almost any other big club in Europe.