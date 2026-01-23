Talks advancing: David Ornstein drops bombshell Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is reportedly a surprise transfer target for Tottenham, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Scotland international is coming towards the end of his contract at Anfield, and it seems Spurs are now working on bringing him in this January.

See Ornstein’s post on X below for the details as he says talks are advancing on an agreement…

Ornstein posted: “Tottenham Hotspur working on deal to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool. #THFC brought forward plan to vie for 31yo #LFC left-back as free agent this summer; not done but talks between all parties advancing in bid to reach agreement.”

What Andrew Robertson recently said about his Liverpool future

Robertson has been a great player for Liverpool over the years, forming a key part of some of Jurgen Klopp’s most successful sides.

Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool
Andrew Robertson in action for Liverpool (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

However, he’s not getting any younger and he’s found himself behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order this season.

Discussing it recently, Robertson admitted it was a role he wasn’t used to, hinting that he might be coming towards the end of his time with LFC.

See below for what Robertson said to BBC Sport about his future…

The 31-year-old now looks to be getting an exciting opportunity to continue his Premier League career with Tottenham, who will see this as a fine signing to add quality and experience to their squad.

It’s not been the best season for Spurs, but Robertson could help turn things around for under-pressure manager Thomas Frank.

In a largely youthful side, it’s easy to imagine an experienced winner and leader like Robertson becoming an important figure both on and off the pitch.

It remains to be seen quite how far along this deal is, but it may be that we’ve seen Robertson playing his last game for Liverpool, unless there’s time for one final farewell appearance in this weekend’s game against Bournemouth.

