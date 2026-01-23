(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have launched an internal investigation in an effort to discover how their starting XI leaked hours before last week’s derby victory against Manchester City.

According to a report from The Sun, club officials are determined to root out the “mole” responsible for sharing confidential team news, a problem that has persisted despite the recent managerial change from Ruben Amorim to interim boss Michael Carrick.

Manchester United have a longstanding leak problem

The leak correctly predicted Carrick’s first lineup, including the surprise inclusion of Patrick Dorgu and the tactical deployment of Bryan Mbeumo, well ahead of the official announcement.

Unfortunately for the Old Trafford hierarchy, this is a recurring nightmare. The issue of dressing room leaks was a significant source of frustration for previous manager Ruben Amorim.

In December, Amorim faced a similar situation when his plans to tweak his tactical system against Bournemouth were made public on the day of the match.

At the time, Amorim expressed helplessness, stating, “I think it is impossible to fix… you can talk with friends, so it’s hard to know.”

The problem stretches back even further, most notably to the tenure of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager famously battled against internal leaks, even making a sarcastic quip during a 2018 FA Cup final press conference about the press knowing his team before he did.

The persistence of these leaks suggests a deep-rooted cultural issue within Manchester United that transcends any single manager.

Why the leaks are a serious concern

While supporters often enjoy early team news on social media, United see the matter as a major strategic breach.

At Premier League level, losing the element of surprise can directly impact match preparation.

For an interim manager like Michael Carrick, who is attempting to introduce new ideas and tactical tweaks, leaked line-ups give opposition analysts valuable time to adapt.

With marginal gains often deciding elite-level matches, United fear repeated leaks could undermine competitive integrity and disrupt internal trust.

Excellent start to life under Michael Carrick

Despite the off-field drama, life on the pitch under Michael Carrick has begun brilliantly.

The interim manager guided United to a stunning 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City in his first game in charge, with goals from Dorgu and Mbeumo validating his bold selection calls.

Carrick has already made his mark by engaging with the academy and intensifying training sessions, restoring a feel-good factor to Old Trafford that the club will be desperate to protect from internal sabotage.