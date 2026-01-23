"I've never seen anything like it" - Gary Neville says this Man United goal is the best of all time

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has perhaps picked a slightly surprising contender for what he thinks is the best goal of all time.
Speaking on a podcast a few years ago, Neville made the interesting choice of Cristiano Ronaldo’s thumping header for Man Utd away to Roma in the 2007/08 season.
While there’s no doubt it’s a great goal, and perhaps one of the best headers of all time, it’s probably not one that most United fans would consider among the top five scored in their club’s history, or even Ronaldo’s best during his time at Old Trafford.
“His goal he scored against Roma to this day is the best goal that I’ve ever seen, the header,” Neville said.
“The header away against Roma, it was the most miraculous goal I’ve ever seen.
“He jumped from the edge of the box and headed it on the penalty spot at full speed.
“He sprinted from the halfway line nearly. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous header for Manchester United against Roma
See below for that famous goal, with Ronaldo certainly getting a fantastic run on Paul Scholes’ cross before powering home at the Stadio Olimpico…
However, given Ronaldo’s famous long-range strikes, both from open play and free-kicks, and *that* bicycle kick he scored for Real Madrid away to Juventus later in his career, it’s debatable if this header even makes the Portuguese’s personal top ten.
Meanwhile, Red Devils fans will also fondly remember some stunning volleys by the likes of Wayne Rooney, Scholes, plus David Beckham’s half-way line lob against Wimbledon, so it’s a bit of a surprise claim by Neville.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 career goals?
Ronaldo is closing in on a stunning 1,000 career goals, with the 40-year-old forward currently on 960 goals.
It's hard to know for sure when Ronaldo will hit that remarkable landmark
With the 2026 World Cup coming up, Ronaldo is sure to take centre stage once again and look to fire Portugal to glory for the first time in their history.
It’s ten years since CR7 was part of that famous Euro 2016 triumph for his country, and he’s still going strong, so could be a major player at the tournament in North America.
That will give him the opportunity to add to his career goal tally, while he’s also still firing them in for Al Nassr, so perhaps he’ll realistically get to 1,000 before the end of this year.
