"I've never seen anything like it" - Gary Neville says this Man United goal is the best of all time

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has perhaps picked a slightly surprising contender for what he thinks is the best goal of all time.

Speaking on a podcast a few years ago, Neville made the interesting choice of Cristiano Ronaldo’s thumping header for Man Utd away to Roma in the 2007/08 season.

While there’s no doubt it’s a great goal, and perhaps one of the best headers of all time, it’s probably not one that most United fans would consider among the top five scored in their club’s history, or even Ronaldo’s best during his time at Old Trafford.

“His goal he scored against Roma to this day is the best goal that I’ve ever seen, the header,” Neville said.