(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to bring Wilfried Ndidi back to England.

The player is currently at Besiktas, and he wants to return to the Premier League. Manchester United have been made aware of his availability, and the player is now waiting for the Premier League to decide whether to sign him, according to Fichajes.

They could use more quality and depth in midfield, and the Nigerian International could be a useful acquisition. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the side. He has played in the Premier League before with Leicester city and he knows the league well. He might be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Ndidi has the quality and the experience to play for a big club like Manchester United, and he could be a useful squad player for them. Manchester United needs to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder, especially now that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season. Manuel Ugarte has been quite underwhelming since joining the club, and Manchester United should look to replace him as well. The Nigerian could be the ideal alternative to Ugarte.

Manchester United are looking to build a team capable of fighting for trophies. They need a deeper squad with more options. Signing the Nigerian International would make a lot of sense for them. He is likely to be available for a reasonable fee this month.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. He will certainly hope to get the deal across the line. It remains to be seen what Manchester United decide over the next few days.