Unai Emery shouts instructions during Aston Villa's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

An insider has claimed that it would be surprising if Manchester United didn’t try again to seal the transfer of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentina international has been linked with Man Utd several times before without a deal ever materialising.

One recent report from the Sun even suggested that Martinez was wanted by former United manager Ruben Amorim, only for the club to overrule him and go for Senne Lammens instead.

Still, it seems Mick Brown, a former Premier League scout, feels Martinez could become an option for the Red Devils again.

Emiliano Martinez transfer could still be one to watch for Manchester United

“Martinez will definitely be one to watch for Man United,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Lammens has done well since coming in, I think he’s looked solid and reliable, but they could do with a real top-class goalkeeper in there.

“Martinez certainly fits that bill, I think he’s still one of the best in the world when he’s at the top of his game and he would certainly be an improvement.

“So if Villa are going to be willing to let him go then they’d be silly not to consider it at least, they wanted him in the summer and nothing has changed since then.

“If he’s available and the price isn’t too much for them to afford, I would be surprised if they didn’t make a move.”

Do Manchester United still need a goalkeeper signing?

Lammens has done pretty well since joining MUFC and looks like a fine talent for the future, so is there really need for another ‘keeper to come in?

Although Martinez has been a top performer for Villa, he’s not getting any younger and his arrival might slow down Lammens’ development.

There are no easy answers in situations like this, with top clubs often having to balance the need for a long-term plan against the pressure to win straight away.

Martinez might be someone who can help deliver success straight away, but it’s also easy to imagine that Lammens could look like the better option for a much longer time period.