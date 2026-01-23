Sky journalist reveals "significant breaking news" on Manchester United star's future

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man United vs Man City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to open talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract in a “significant” update from Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett.

Speaking in a video report for Sky here, Dorsett has explained that negotiations have not begun yet, but that Man Utd have had initial contact with Mainoo’s representatives.

With Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of this season, as officially announced by both the club and the player yesterday, it seems Mainoo’s future is now seen as “key”.

The talented young England international has endured a frustrating season spent mostly on the bench, but that was under previous manager Ruben Amorim.

Kobbie Mainoo to be offered new Manchester United contract

Now that Amorim has gone and Michael Carrick is in as interim manager, it looks like Mainoo should have a bigger role in the United first-team again.

The 20-year-old started in last weekend’s Manchester Derby victory over rivals Manchester City, and performed very well in that 2-0 win.

MUFC fans will now be hoping that Mainoo’s new deal can be resolved as soon as possible, with Sky’s report suggesting he could get lucrative new terms.

Manchester United should build their midfield around Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo came up through United’s famous academy, and it quickly looked like he was very much at home in the senior side.

It came as a bit of a shock to a lot of the club’s fans when he lost his place earlier this season, and it now looks like work is being done to put all this right.

Mainoo is still young and learning the game, but he’s already shown that he looks like someone United should be building around for many years to come.

Sorting out a new contract for Mainoo looks like an important bit of business for United as they’ll surely want to signal to him that he’s going to be a pivotal figure at Old Trafford for the long term.