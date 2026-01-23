"No-brainer" - Man United still think £30m signing would be ideal for them

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, and Jason Wilcox (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly still feel that £30m Chelsea striker Liam Delap would have been an ideal signing for them this season.

The 22-year-old ended up moving from Ipswich Town to Chelsea after impressing in the Premier League last season with 12 goals in 37 top flight games.

Man Utd were keen on Delap and it seems he was one of a number of options the club considered before eventually settling for Benjamin Sesko, according to the Independent.

The report states that the Red Devils remain keen on Delap, while many in the industry viewed him as a “no-brainer” for such a cheap price tag of £30m.

Manchester United wanted Liam Delap as they looked for a new striker last summer

According to the Independent, United were one of a number of clubs actively searching for a new striker in the summer, in what proved a tricky market.

A lot of the big names who ended up moving have not yet shown their best form at their new clubs, with Alexander Isak struggling with both fitness and form at Liverpool, while others like Viktor Gyokeres just haven’t really looked worth the money spent on them.

Delap is arguably one of those, as he’s only scored three goals in 24 games for Chelsea so far, though it seems United are big fans of his potential.

The England Under-21 international is still young enough to turn his career around, and perhaps a move to Old Trafford would have been better for him.

Delap faces competition from Joao Pedro up front at Chelsea, but perhaps might have been trusted more as the main man at United.

The other strikers United were interested in

The Independent’s report adds that MUFC also looked at Gyokeres, Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Victor Osimhen, and Ollie Watkins.

Still, they ended up with Sesko after missing out on Delap, and it will be interesting to see if that ends up looking like the best choice for them.

So far, the Slovenia international has not really lived up to expectations at United, scoring only five goals in 19 appearances since joining the club.

The other names mentioned haven’t been that convincing either, though, and in the long run who knows which signing will end up looking like the best one?