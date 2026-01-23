"Inevitable" - source makes big transfer claim about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A source close to the Saudi Pro League has made a big claim about the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer.

The Reds have just welcomed Salah back from AFCON and he seems to have resolved his feud with manager Arne Slot for the time being as he’s brought back into the first-team fold.

However, iNews report that Saudi sources are confident about a possible move to sign Salah in the summer as it’s seen as “inevitable” that this will be his final season at Anfield.

What Saudi sources are saying about Mohamed Salah transfer

The report quotes a Saudi source as sounding confident about an approach for Salah in the summer transfer window, with the Egypt international seen as a “realistic” option for them.

“The January conversation only came about after what Salah said to the media [about being ‘not wanted’]” the source told iNews.

“Now we know it is in his head that leaving Liverpool is a realistic option, and retiring there isn’t likely, we can prepare a proper approach in the summer.

“Salah is a name that changes the appeal of the league to a large number of players.”

The time is right for Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool

Salah has established himself as a Liverpool legend after a truly sensational career on Merseyside, but it looks like the time is right for him to move on.

Player PL games PL goals Alan Shearer 441 260 Harry Kane 320 213 Wayne Rooney 491 208 Mohamed Salah 315 190 Andrew Cole 414 187

The 33-year-old is starting to show signs of his age this season, suffering a significant dip from the world class performances he put in to fire the club to the title last term.

It would be a shame to drag this out for much longer, so an exit in the next few months could still be a good opportunity for Salah to say farewell to LFC on a high.

Otherwise, it would surely just mean Salah spending much of the rest of the time left on his contract sitting on the bench and getting frustrated with his situation again.

That doesn’t feel like the ending his Liverpool career deserves, so we’re surely going to see him move on in the very near future.