Palace enquire about signing PSG striker as Mateta replacement

Jean-Philippe Mateta could leave Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are reportedly both eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal international has scored 43 goals in 114 appearances for PSG after also previously looking prolific at Benfica.

Still, it could be that he’ll be on the move in the near future as he no longer looks like being a regular starter for PSG.

According to Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfers Podcast, Ramos is the subject of interest from Palace and Villa this January as they both look for new strikers.

Goncalo Ramos transfer talk emerges amid Jean-Philippe Mateta exit talk

Ramos could well be an ideal signing for Palace if they end up losing Jean-Philippe Mateta this month.

Mateta has actually also been linked with Villa, as per a report in the Athletic, so it will be interesting to see how these sagas affect each other.

Another striker seemingly on the way to Villa is Tammy Abraham, as per Fabrizio Romano’s X post below…

??? Tammy Abraham to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in principle with Besiktas after personal terms done days ago. €21m plus add-ons, Yasin Özcan will be also included as part of the agreement.#AVFC in Turkey now with their directors to formally seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/QFtpktHZ6z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2026

It remains to be seen if Villa would really sign all three of Abraham, Mateta and Ramos.

This could boost Palace’s chances of keeping Mateta, or at least open the door for them to land Ramos if someone else comes in for him.

Either way, it would be exciting to see Ramos in the Premier League as he could surely flourish at clubs like these, even if he’s not proven quite good enough for PSG’s level.