Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club has opened talks to secure his signature this month, and the 31-year-old is open to a move. The player has a verbal agreement in place with the north London outfit.

Robertson needs game time

Robertson has struggled for regular opportunities at Liverpool, and he will be hoping to play more often in a World Cup year. Meanwhile, Michael Bridge from Sky Sports has explained why Tottenham are keen on signing the Scottish international this month.

Ben Davies is currently sidelined with a serious ankle injury, and Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch. In addition, they need to add more homegrown players to the squad. The Scottish international will add experience, quality and winning experience to the team. He is also a homegrown player, and he could be the ideal mentor for players like Souza, who joined from Santos earlier this week.

The arrival of Robertson would also allow Djed Spence to operate in his natural role as the right-back.

Andy Robertson would help Spurs improve

The 31-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and the Champions League over the years, and there is no doubt that he is a top-quality player. He could help them improve their defence, and his experience and leadership qualities could prove invaluable. He has won the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, he is one of the leaders of the Liverpool dressing room, and his departure will certainly come as a blow to the club. However, they have not been able to offer him regular opportunities, and it is likely that they will lose the player soon.