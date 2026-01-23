(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham could be heading toward a significant shake-up in the goalkeeping department as reports emerge that the club is quietly open to parting ways with Guglielmo Vicario.

Despite being the undisputed No. 1 since his arrival, the Italian shot-stopper’s future in North London has become the subject of intense speculation following a dip in form and growing interest from back home.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones of TEAMTALK, Spurs officials have been ‘scouring the goalkeeper market’ on two different levels.

While they are primarily looking for a high-quality deputy to provide genuine competition, they are also ‘discreetly looking at top options’ who could replace Vicario entirely if a suitable offer arrives.

Tottenham looking to quietly sell Guglielmo Vicario

The catalyst for this shift appears to be renewed interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The Italian champions are reportedly monitoring Vicario as a long-term successor to veteran Yann Sommer.

While Spurs are not desperate to offload the 29-year-old, the club’s stance has softened.

It is reported that Tottenham would be open to a sale depending on the fee offered and Vicario’s own desire for a return to Italy.

The report adds that Vicario is ‘open-minded’ about a return to his homeland, though he remains torn due to his drive to succeed in the Premier League.

Vicario has suffered a dip in form recently

Vicario’s time at the North London club has been a mixed one since arriving from Empoli in 2023.

The Italian has had standout moments in his first couple of seasons at the club, impressing fans with his shot stopping ability as well as his leadership qualities.

The 29-year-old played a significant role in Tottenham’s Europa League triumph last season as well, helping the club win their first trophy since 2008.

However, he has always had tendencies for mistakes, which has overshadowed his performances this season, resulting in the club reportedly seeking a better option.

They have been linked with James Trafford as well as Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently. It remains to be seen who they sign if they sell Vicario.