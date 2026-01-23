(Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Manchester City could be on high alert following a bombshell development in Spain that may have put Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly on the transfer market.

The former Liverpool star, who made a high-profile switch to Real Madrid, has reportedly been told his time at the Bernabéu is up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold told he is not in Arbeloa’s plans

According to a report from Spain as covered by Liverpool Echo, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has held a “blunt conversation” with the England international.

The report states that Arbeloa was “clear, honest, and direct,” informing Trent Alexander-Arnold that he is not part of his future plans and must seek a new club in the summer.

The decision is described as “purely sporting” rather than disciplinary.

Real Madrid’s hierarchy reportedly feels the Englishman needs a ‘less demanding context’ to regain his confidence after what is being viewed as a failed stint in Spain.

The report adds: “The Englishman is aware that his time at the club has been a failure and that remaining on the bench for another year would only worsen his situation.”

Man City should make Trent top target to replace Kevin De Bruyne

This development presents a unique market opportunity for Manchester City.

The Premier League giants have yet to truly fill the creative void left by Kevin De Bruyne.

While other midfielders offer control, few possess the chaotic, match-winning creativity that defined the Belgian’s era.

With a return to Anfield seemingly off the table due to a soured relationship with the fanbase, the door has swung open for City to secure the perfect long-term successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

Alexander-Arnold’s ability to dictate play from deep and his elite passing range make him a prime candidate to inherit De Bruyne’s creative mantle at the Etihad.

Statistically, the parallels between the two are striking. Both players have historically topped Premier League charts for Expected Assists (xA) and Progressive Passes.

Much like De Bruyne, Alexander-Arnold’s greatest weapon is his delivery from the right half-space.

Data from his peak Premier League seasons shows he averaged over 2.5 key passes per 90 minutes, a figure rivalling De Bruyne’s output. His ability to execute ‘quarterback’ style passes and whip early crosses into the corridor of uncertainty mirrors the exact service Erling Haaland thrives on.

That said, despite the reports and despite the early struggles, it is unlikely that Trent will leave Real Madrid so soon.

However, in the even that he does, Man City would no doubt be among the elite clubs going all in to sign him.