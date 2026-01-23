(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are working to strengthen the team during the January transfer window to help them fight for survival.

They have had a disappointing season, and they are looking to stay up in the Premier League. They have brought in a few intelligent additions so far, and it will be interesting to see whether they can further improve the team before the window closes. Meanwhile, they are making changes behind the scenes as well.

They decided to terminate two contracts earlier this month, according to documents from Companies House (h/t Hammers News).

West Ham terminate two deals

David Sullivan, Junior and Jiri Svarc have had their contract terminated. Svarc joined the club in September 2022, and he has now been reappointed to the parent company, WH Holding Ltd.

Similarly, Sullivan Junior has also joined the parent company after his contract with West Ham United was terminated. They were previously appointed to the board of directors and were involved in the first team’s operations in a non-sporting capacity. The terminations are unlikely to affect West Ham as a team.

Can West Ham stay up?

They should now focus on plugging the gaps in their squad before the window closes. They were struggling to score goals during the first half of the season, and they have invested in a couple of strikers. They need more depth in the defensive unit as well. They have looked quite poor at the back, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to survive in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.

