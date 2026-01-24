Arne Slot loses it at match officials as Liverpool stunned by late Bournemouth winner

Liverpool manager Arne Slots shouts at match officials (Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was absolutely furious at the end of the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth this evening.

The Reds fought back from 2-0 down to get back to 2-2 before a goal right at the end of stoppage time dealt Slot’s side a painful defeat.

You can see our Liverpool player ratings here as most of the team were simply not good enough on the day.

The Dutch tactician clearly seemed to feel hard done by at the end, perhaps as so much time ended up being added on, which allowed Bournemouth to snatch the victory.

Watch below as Slot can be seen yelling in the faces of the match officials, while LFC captain Virgil van Dijk also looked far from happy with them…

Arne Slot was FUMING with the officials…but maybe he ought to look at himself and his team instead over how that one was lostpic.twitter.com/Iyzx14iKuB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 24, 2026

Pictures from Sky Sports

Liverpool fans will perhaps have some sympathy with Slot, though it would probably help his cause if the team were performing better in general.

Liverpool concede another late goal as frustrating season continues

This is not the first time a late goal has swayed a game for Liverpool this season, with this being a recurring theme for the Merseyside giants this term.

Slot’s side notably scored two stoppage time goals when they beat Bournemouth at Anfield on the opening day of the season, and they also scored a stoppage time winner away to Newcastle.

However, they’ve also conceded late goals in defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace, while Leeds United also hit them with a late equaliser in that 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

This is not really good enough for a club like Liverpool, whose poor defence has cost them all season and could still see them miss out on a top four spot.

With the three goals they conceded today, Liverpool have now let in 32 in the Premier League so far this season – more than Everton, Sunderland, Brentford, Brighton, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace.