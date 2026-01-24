Talks held: Arsenal planning transfer move for £43m La Liga talent

Mikel Arteta and Victor Valdepenas (Photo by Carl Recine, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly discussing a potential future transfer move for Real Madrid’s talented young centre-back Victor Valdepenas.

According to BBC Sport, the Gunners have held internal discussions to plan for a move for Valdepenas, who has a £43m release clause in his Real Madrid contract.

The 19-year-old looks like a huge prospect, having already become a first-teamer for Real, and it seems like the Spanish giants might find it hard to keep hold of him.

Valdepenas looks like one for the future, so it remains to be seen when Arsenal could move for him, if at all, and what kind of role he could play at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal planning to strengthen their defence again with Victor Valdepenas transfer

Arsenal have arguably the best defence in Europe at the moment, thanks to the world class performances of the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last few years.

On top of that, Mikel Arteta’s side is also full of strong squad depth provided by the likes of Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, and other versatile players like Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White, who can fill in in central defence.

It is therefore hard to see how Valdepenas would fit in in the Arsenal first-team, as he probably wouldn’t get too many chances to play often.

Then again, Gabriel is perhaps not too far away now from being at or just passed his peak, which could mean a role for Valdepenas as a long-term successor for the Brazilian.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as Madrid will surely also try as hard as they can to keep this top prospect around for as long as possible.