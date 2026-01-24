Important talks already taking place over €40m Chelsea transfer target's future

Fermin Lopez celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly already in talks with the representatives of Chelsea transfer target Fermin Lopez over a new contract.

The Spain international’s current Barca deal doesn’t expire until 2029, but it seems the club are eager to ensure he’s tied down and committed for the long term.

Chelsea notably made a bid for Lopez last summer, as Fabrizio Romano reported at the time on his YouTube channel.

The Blues made an offer of €40m for Lopez, and they’ve continued to be linked with the 22-year-old since then by Fichajes.

Still, Sport are now reporting on Barcelona holding talks to keep Lopez and tie him down to a new contract as soon as possible.

Should Fermin Lopez stay at Barcelona or consider Chelsea transfer?

These days, the Premier League has arguably really pulled away from the rest of Europe as the biggest and most competitive league in the world.

From that point of view, a move to Chelsea might well be tempting for a player like Fermin, though the project is also not without its risks.

Chelsea have invested huge amounts of money in top young players under their current owners, and so far it’s had mixed results in terms of getting the club back to winning major trophies again.

Although CFC won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup in 2025, most fans of the west Londoners will want to see them genuinely challenging for trophies like the Premier League and Champions League again.

Fermin Lopez Games Goals 2023/24 42 11 2024/25 46 8 2025/26 24 10

Lopez might be better off staying at Barcelona, where he clearly has a key role and is settled with a club he’s been at since 2016.

Romano reported in the summer that the player was never looking to leave the Nou Camp despite Chelsea’s interest, so this deal perhaps looks like a bit of a long shot now that there have been discussions over a new contract.