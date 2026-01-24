Agreement reached: "Huge move" for Chelsea transfer target reported by Fabrizio Romano

Mike Maignan and Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan celebrate (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look set to miss out on the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as he’s reached a verbal agreement over a new contract at the San Siro.

The France international shot-stopper has previously been the subject of approaches from Chelsea, though they couldn’t agree a deal during the summer.

See below as Fabrizio Romano posted on X a few months ago about the Blues working on signing Maignan, though he’s now posted an update today stating that the player is close to signing a new deal with Milan…

??? Negotiations still underway for Mike Maignan, club to club with Chelsea on it… one to the Deadline. https://t.co/DPUiHgsOsB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

???? AC Milan and Mike Maignan reach verbal agreement over new deal until June 2031! Formal steps to follow but deal in place for French GK who was out of contract in June 2026. Huge move for Milan with Maignan seen as key player. @MatteMoretto ????? ? https://t.co/PSQua1OOUZ pic.twitter.com/IIr5jfKHkj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2026

“AC Milan and Mike Maignan reach verbal agreement over new deal until June 2031! Formal steps to follow but deal in place for French GK who was out of contract in June 2026. Huge move for Milan with Maignan seen as key player,” Romano posted today.

Chelsea will regret missing out on Mike Maignan transfer

Maignan is a top ‘keeper and Chelsea will surely live to regret not getting this deal done when they had the chance.

The 30-year-old would surely be a significant upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has mostly been pretty unconvincing during his time at Stamford Bridge so far.

Gianluca Di Marzio recently revealed that Milan were confident of keeping Maignan, but Chelsea continued to be linked with him.

Sky Sport suggested CFC were still in for Maignan, but Milan have done well to turn this around and keep hold of such an important member of their squad.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea move on to another ‘keeper target in the near future or if they decide they’re content to keep Sanchez as their number one.