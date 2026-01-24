Felix Nmecha in action for Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund’s rising midfield talent Felix Nmecha has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs during this January’s transfer window.

Sources in the industry have told me that Chelsea and Manchester United have shown a clear interest, while Tottenham have been tracking him for months and were impressed by his recent Champions League display against them.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, another source added: “Scouts from a number of English clubs have also watched him closely in recent weeks.”

However, Nmecha’s fine form means this deal will be far from straightforward.

Felix Nmecha transfer won’t come cheap as Premier League clubs show interest

The German international is seen as a key piece in Dortmund’s midfield rebuild, and he has no release clause in his contract.

Another source explained: “The club’s board want to secure his long-term future, with his current deal running until 2028 and no release clause included. Dortmund are determined to keep him and are considering improved terms to fend off Premier League approaches.”

I’m told that Dortmund will not entertain offers below €60–65 million. That stance makes a January move unlikely and points towards the summer as a more realistic scenario.

United are expected to step up their pursuit at the end of the season, while Spurs remain attentive. Chelsea’s interest is still at an early stage.

Nmecha has hinted in past interviews that he would welcome a move to England if the right opportunity came along. For now, though, his focus is on developing at Dortmund, where the club view him as a long-term project rather than a player to cash in on quickly.