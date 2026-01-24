Sky journalist claims Chelsea & Aston Villa "would love" to sign PSG star this January

Ibrahim Mbaye in action for PSG against Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Aston Villa are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential January transfer window deal for Ibrahim Mbaye.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is strong interest in the talented PSG youngster, though his club would ideally like to keep him.

Mbaye has not managed to get much playing time at the Parc des Princes due to the fierce competition for places in Luis Enrique’s squad, but it seems he’s highly rated for the future.

Chelsea are known for targeting top young talents like this, and Plettenberg has posted on X to report that the Blues would “love” to snap up the 18-year-old forward…

Ibrahim Mbaye transfer interest revealed by Florian Plettenberg

“Several Premier League clubs would love to sign Ibrahim #Mbaye before Deadline Day. Chelsea and Aston Villa, for example, are closely monitoring him,” Plettenberg said.

“However, #PSG want to keep him. A new contract is even possible. There are currently NO thoughts of letting him go. Promising 18 y/o winger is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028.”

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, as clubs may sense an opportunity to pounce for Mbaye if he doesn’t agree a new contract.

At the same time, it looks like it’s going to prove tricky to persuade PSG to do business for the Senegal international, who is under contract until 2028.

Should Ibrahim Mbaye seal a transfer to Chelsea or Villa?

Mbaye looks like facing an uphill battle to play regularly at PSG, so a move elsewhere could be good for his development.

The teenager could perhaps be patient for a while longer and challenge for a place with his current club, but he might also find that opportunities come sooner for him at Stamford Bridge or Villa Park.

Chelsea have put a lot of emphasis on recruiting the best young players in the world and giving them a chance to play, so that could be a smart move for him.

Villa, meanwhile, are also building an exciting squad and should have more room for him than a lot of the bigger names in European football.