Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly putting pressure on Tottenham in the race for the transfer of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The France international has shone during his time at Selhurst Park and there’s plenty of speculation about him possibly moving on this January.

The latest from Sports Boom is that Newcastle want Mateta, but there’s also additional information from TEAMtalk stating that he’s a target for Tottenham.

The latter suggests Spurs are under increasing pressure to move quickly for Mateta now that Newcastle have joined the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Will Jean-Philippe Mateta move this January and who could he join?

Mateta’s future remains unresolved, with there seemingly being a whole host of clubs chasing him this month, and with the player keen to leave.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Mateta informing Palace of his desire to be allowed a move away, with Aston Villa and Juventus mentioned as suitors for him…

??? Jean-Philippe Mateta and his camp have informed Crystal Palace about desire to leave the club. Following talks with Aston Villa and Juventus, Mateta hopes for January move with decision now in Palace hands. Negotiations remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2QXj0uuuxO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2026

“Jean-Philippe Mateta and his camp have informed Crystal Palace about desire to leave the club,” Romano said earlier this week.

“Following talks with Aston Villa and Juventus, Mateta hopes for January move with decision now in Palace hands. Negotiations remain ongoing.”

Crystal Palace can’t afford Mateta exit

It’s been a difficult few months for Palace, with their FA Cup-final winning side from last season almost decimated.

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal that day but later ended up joining Arsenal, while club captain Marc Guehi moved to Manchester City this month.

Oliver Glasner has also announced he’ll be leaving at the end of his contract this summer, so to lose Mateta as well would be a huge blow that the club surely can’t afford right now.

Still, it’s easy to see Mateta being a fine signing for the likes of Spurs, Newcastle or Villa, all of whom could do with more of a reliable goal threat up front.