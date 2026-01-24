(Photo by Xavier Laine/Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have already made their first move to sign Micky van de Ven in the summer as Andy Robertson closes in on a sensational move to Tottenham.

In what could be a masterstroke of long-term planning, the Reds appear to be using the sale of their veteran left-back to lay the groundwork for a major defensive overhaul under Arne Slot.

Liverpool ready to sell Andy Robertson and recall Tsimikas

The departure of Andy Robertson, a modern Liverpool legend, seems to be close.

With the Scot entering the final months of his contract and falling behind Milos Kerkez in the pecking order at Anfield, the club is reportedly ready to cash in this January rather than lose him for free.

Tottenham, seeking experienced defensive reinforcements, have made a move to secure his signature.

To cover Robertson’s exit, Liverpool are looking to recall Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international is currently on loan at AS Roma but has struggled for consistent game time in Serie A.

His return would provide immediate, cost-effective cover for Kerkez, allowing the Reds to sanction Robertson’s move to North London without leaving themselves short at the back for the remainder of the campaign.

How Robertson deal helps Liverpool sign Micky van de Ven

While Robertson’s exit grabs the headlines, the real story may be the sweetener involved in the negotiations.

Reports suggest Liverpool have leveraged their willingness to sell Robertson in January to gain a strategic advantage for a primary summer target.

According to a trusted insider on X, the clubs have reached a unique understanding: “If Liverpool allow Andy Robertson to leave for Spurs in January, they will have an agreement with Spurs for priority talks over Micky van de Ven in the summer.”

This ‘priority talks’ clause would put Liverpool at the front of the queue for the Dutch centre-back, effectively bypassing a bidding war if Tottenham decides to sell.

It represents a shrewd piece of business, turning a necessary sale into a gateway for a future blockbuster signing.

Micky van de Ven would be an exceptional signing for Liverpool

Securing Micky van de Ven would be a significant coup for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old possesses the blistering recovery pace and ball-playing ability required to play in Liverpool’s high line, making him the ideal long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

His versatility, capable of playing both as a central defender and a left-back, would also solve multiple squad depth issues in one swoop.

Micky van de Ven also reportedly wants a move to Anfield.

If this “priority” agreement holds, Liverpool may have just won the summer transfer window in January.