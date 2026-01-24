A player takes a corner kick (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool is one of the most beloved teams in all of the UK. You may disagree with this if you’re a Chelsea or Manchester United fan but you can’t deny that this team is massive. It’s been around since June 1892, which makes it one of the oldest teams in the league and in the country. With so many years behind them, you can imagine that they have milestone after milestone.

But do you know what they recently managed to do? They have become the top-earning Premier League Club. That’s insane, in there you have massive teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa. These are teams that earn massively, so for Liverpool to come out on top is really something special.

Keen on digging in deeper? Great, take a look at some of the big figures, so that you can get a better idea of what this looks like in practice. Whilst they’re not the highest earning in the world, Real Madrid took that one; they are the highest Premier League earning one and that says enough.

Time to Take a Look at the Figures

Liverpool reaching the top spot as the highest-earning Premier League club is a moment that says a lot about how football is changing. Success is no longer judged only by trophies and league positions. Revenue, commercial growth and global reach now play just as big a role in defining a club’s power. Plus, online growth plays a big role, too. This is apparent in sports, just as it is in other industries like online casinos. And just as you’d trust the news of a reputable company like Deloitte to offer an analysis for this performance, you’d also only trust a reputable site like BonusFinder Canada to offer expert casino insight.

According to Deloitte’s latest Football Money League analysis, Liverpool generated 836 million euros, which is about £702 million, overtaking every other English club for the first time.

This is especially impressive because it comes after winning the Premier League title. On-pitch success and financial growth have lined up perfectly. That combination is rare and shows how strong the club’s overall strategy has become.

While Liverpool sits on top in England, the global picture still shows how competitive elite football is. Real Madrid remain number one worldwide with revenue of 1.2 billion euros or about £1.01 billion, even without winning La Liga or the Champions League last season. Barcelona are second on 975 million euros, followed by Bayern Munich on 861 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain sit fourth on 837 million euros, just ahead of Liverpool, who place fifth place globally.

How Liverpool Reached the Top in England

Liverpool’s rise to becoming the Premier League’s top earner is the result of long-term planning rather than a sudden jump. Success on the pitch has played a huge role, especially winning the league title last season, but that is only part of the story. The club has grown commercially, strengthened its brand and expanded its global audience.

Anfield’s continued development has helped matchday revenue, while strong performances in Europe over recent years have boosted broadcasting income. Commercial partnerships have also become more valuable as Liverpool’s image has grown stronger worldwide. You can see the impact of consistency.

Liverpool’s financial strength now comes from several areas working together:

Matchday income boosted by a modernised Anfield

Broadcasting revenue driven by domestic and European success

Commercial deals that reflect global brand growth

This balanced structure is what makes their position sustainable rather than a one-season spike.

Why This Is Interesting for Fans

For fans, financial rankings might seem distant from matchday emotions but they affect nearly everything you see. Revenue shapes squad investment, stadium development and even ticket pricing. A financially strong club has more flexibility and more protection against difficult seasons.

For supporters, this brings several important implications:

Greater ability to attract top players and managers

More investment in facilities and infrastructure

Stronger long-term competitiveness

It also creates pride. Seeing your club succeed financially shows that it is respected and valued on a global stage, not just locally.

What the Wider Rankings Say About Modern Football

The rest of the Money League shows how quickly fortunes can change. Manchester City dropped from second to sixth with revenue of 829 million euros or £697 million. Manchester United fell even further, dropping from fourth to eighth with 793 million euros, about £666 million. That is their lowest-ever position in the history of the ranking.

United’s situation is especially striking. A club that once dominated financially has slipped due to weaker on-pitch results and reduced matchday income. Finishing 15th in the Premier League, losing the Europa League final and missing out on European football all have direct financial consequences.

There are still six English clubs in the top 10, which highlights the overall strength of the Premier League. Arsenal are seventh on 822 million euros, Tottenham ninth on 673 million euros and Chelsea tenth on 584 million euros. Beyond that, Aston Villa sit 14th with 450 million euros, Newcastle 17th with 400 million euros and West Ham 20th with 276 million euros.

The Finances Say It All

As interesting as football is, there is no denying that a team, players and management will be cut if the bottom line isn’t reached. That’s just the reality of this competitive market. Thankfully, everyone can Liverpool can take a breather after that impressive feat.