Fabrizio Romano confirms "green light" for Liverpool to bring in 29-year-old

Liverpool FC logo (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given the green light to bring left-back Kostas Tsimikas back to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was reported yesterday by Ben Jacobs that Liverpool were set to approach Roma over ending Tsimikas’ loan early, and it now looks like the Reds are a step closer to doing so.

With Andrew Robertson possibly set to move to Tottenham, it makes sense that Liverpool are keen for more depth at left-back, with Tsimikas previously playing understudy to the Scotland international at Anfield.

Robertson himself has now had to make do with being backup to Milos Kerkez this term, and it seems he could instead join Spurs for more regular first-team football.

Fabrizio Romano on Kostas Tsimikas heading back to Liverpool

As a result, it seems LFC are making progress in bringing Tsimikas back, with the Greece international looking set to be allowed to leave Roma midway through his loan…

??? Understand AS Roma have already given green light to Kostas Tsimikas return to Liverpool if Robertson joins Spurs. It’s almost over between Tsimikas and Roma with #LFC ready to welcome the left back again. No recall clause but club to club contact, as @JacobsBen reports. pic.twitter.com/7D7XDawxIW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2026

Romano posted: “Understand AS Roma have already given green light to Kostas Tsimikas return to Liverpool if Robertson joins Spurs. It’s almost over between Tsimikas and Roma with #LFC ready to welcome the left back again. No recall clause but club to club contact, as @JacobsBen reports.”

Tsimikas has made 16 appearances for Roma this season, but it seems he’s not that set on staying there now that Liverpool want him back.

The 29-year-old spent five seasons at Liverpool prior to this campaign, and it seems he remains loyal to the Merseyside giants as he’s prepared to come back and help by giving them extra squad depth again.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to see a club legend like Robertson leaving, but it makes sense that he’s really eager to play more often, especially with the 2026 World Cup coming up this summer and Scotland qualifying for the competition for the first time in 28 years.