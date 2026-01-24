Liverpool player ratings: Dominik Szoboszlai shines but experienced duo poor in defeat vs Bournemouth

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Our Liverpool player ratings are here as the Reds fought back from 2-0 down but still lost 3-2 to Bournemouth in dramatic fashion the Premier League today.

Arne Slot’s side were up against it with some poor defending in the first half, but they responded well with a Virgil van Dijk header right before half time.

Dominik Szoboszlai then fired in another superb free-kick for Liverpool to equalise and look like earning the visitors a point, though they were somewhat unfortunate to be denied by a stoppage time winner from Bournemouth.

Read on for our Liverpool player ratings in full to see who shone in this result and who was disappointing…

Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth

Alisson Becker – 5.5 – Not convincing on Bournemouth’s first two goals, particularly the opener as he crashed into Joe Gomez to allow Evanilson an easy finish.

Jeremie Frimpong – 6 – A frustratingly inconsistent performer, Jeremie Frimpong had one of his less effective performances this evening.

Milos Kerkez – 6 – Having made a slow start to life at Anfield, Milos Kerkez has improved recently but was once again below par against his former club tonight, with Andrew Robertson on to replace him at half time.

Virgil van Dijk – 6.5 – The Liverpool captain didn’t cover himself in glory for that opening goal scored by Evanilson either, though he atoned for his error with a goal and was solid enough from that point onwards to help the Reds back into the game.

Joe Gomez – 6 – Forced off by injury, Joe Gomez didn’t have quite enough time to grow into this game.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6 -Made some good tackles and interceptions as you’d expect, but didn’t quite offer enough going forward as he’s more than capable of doing when he’s on form.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6 – Subbed off just before the hour-mark, it wasn’t the most memorable performance from Alexis Mac Allister, who kept things simple but didn’t offer enough creativity.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8 – One of Liverpool’s most consistent performers this season, Dominik Szoboszlai came to their rescue again this evening with a well-worked free-kick just days after he also scored one against Marseille.

Dominik Szoboszlai with an impeccable free-kick! ? pic.twitter.com/UBno39i9OI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

Florian Wirtz – 5.5 – Another poor game from Liverpool’s big-money summer signing, Florian Wirtz got too many key decisions wrong, including not being brave enough to shoot in good positions.

Mohamed Salah – 7 – One of the few Liverpool players who consistently posed a threat and tried to make things happen, even if he couldn’t finish the evening with a goal.

Cody Gakpo – 5 – Playing up front in a strike partnership, Cody Gakpo didn’t really look sure of himself in this role and barely impacted the game at all before being subbed off in the 74th minute.

Subs: Andrew Robertson, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Hugo Ekitike, Rio Ngumoha