"Two dreadful goals" - Liverpool slammed as Bournemouth score quickfire double

Liverpool concede the opening goal against Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool find themselves 2-1 down away to Bournemouth after some poor defending on both goals in today’s Premier League clash.

The Reds have had defensive issues for much of the season, though recently showed some signs of improvement in that department.

Still, today has been far from good enough from Liverpool, with Evanilson punishing poor play by all three of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Alisson Becker to fire the Cherries into the lead in the 26th minute.

Just seven minutes later, it was all too easy again for Bournemouth as Alex Gimenez doubled the home side’s advantage.

Liverpool concede two poor goals against Bournemouth

See below for clips of the Bournemouth goals against Liverpool this evening, which have been described by the Athletic’s James Pearce as “dreadful” for Arne Slot’s side…

Evanilson slams home against Liverpool! ? pic.twitter.com/imRGtGQOEc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

Álex Jiménez scores his first Bournemouth goal, 2-0! ? pic.twitter.com/yaidxtnuon — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

“VAR check…. goal given. What a torrid few minutes for Liverpool. Two dreadful goals to concede,” Pearce posted on X.

VAR check…. goal given.

What a torrid few minutes for Liverpool.

Two dreadful goals to concede. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 24, 2026

It’s fair to say this is far from good enough from a top side like Liverpool, who just seem to have lost their way this season.

Despite winning the Premier League title with some ease last term, they now look like they’re going to struggle to even finish in the top four.

Can Liverpool still salvage something from this season?

Liverpool will surely struggle now to mount a comeback in this game, and the season as a whole looks like it’s going to end in disappointment.

The Merseyside giants may well finish outside of the top four and don’t look like a team that can realistically compete to win the Champions League.

There surely has to be pressure on Slot after overseeing so much spending in the summer, with the club’s big signings like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike not living up to expectations at all.