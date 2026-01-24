Man United preparing "unprecedented financial effort" for Cole Palmer as surprise opportunity emerges

Cole Palmer has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to go all out for the transfer of Chelsea star Cole Palmer as they sense an opportunity to get this ambitious deal done.

The England international’s future has become the subject of some speculation recently, and it seems links with Man Utd are not dying down.

The latest from Fichajes is that the Red Devils could make a huge bid for Palmer, whose price is likely to be at least £120m.

This follows the Sun reporting that Palmer is tempted by a possible return to Manchester, though Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior played this down.

What Liam Rosenior said about Cole Palmer transfer speculation

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Rosenior said he’d spoken to Palmer and that the 23-year-old is happy at Stamford Bridge.

“I spoke with Cole and he seems and is very happy to be here,” Rosenior said.

“For sure Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today.”

Chelsea fans will hope that’s the end of it, but it also makes sense that United might continue to pursue Palmer if there’s even the slightest hint that he’d like to leave London for a move back to the north of England.

Cole Palmer to Manchester United would be a game-changer

Palmer has been a world class performer during his time at Chelsea, representing surely the best signing of the Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali era.

The former Manchester City youngster would undoubtedly be a welcome addition to this struggling United side, who look in need of a new superstar to build around.

Bruno Fernandes is not getting any younger, and Palmer could be the perfect long-term replacement due to his similar ability to score and assist from midfield.

Chelsea surely won’t sell to a rival, however, and Palmer surely has to question if it would even be the right move after United’s struggles in recent years surely put them further behind in their project than Chelsea.