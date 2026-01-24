Ruben Amorim and Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by Carl Recine, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was “big-time” interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

That’s according to former Palace player Clinton Morrison, who has been speaking about the French forward’s situation this January.

As recently reported by Fabrizio Romano, it looks like Mateta is pushing to leave Selhurst Park this month, with Aston Villa and Juventus both interested in him.

See below for Romano’s post on X about Mateta, who has also been linked with Man Utd by Sky Sports…

??? Jean-Philippe Mateta and his camp have informed Crystal Palace about desire to leave the club. Following talks with Aston Villa and Juventus, Mateta hopes for January move with decision now in Palace hands. Negotiations remain ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2QXj0uuuxO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2026

Morrison has now weighed in with some information of his own, as he told the Metro that he’s sure Amorim was eager to bring Mateta to Old Trafford while he was in charge.

United had a busy summer strengthening up front with an entire new front three of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

Still, Morrison also feels MUFC were really keen on Mateta under Amorim.

“I do think Manchester United were interested in him, Ruben Amorim was big-time interested in him,” Morrison said.

“But I just don’t think United could have done it there and then because they spent a lot of money in the summer bringing in Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha.

“I think Mateta’s options will be better in the summer. I don’t think a lot of players get the clubs they want in January. I’m not saying clubs are panicking, but clubs will bring in strikers just to reinforce their squads from now until the end of the season.”

Could Mateta have been a good signing for United?

Mateta has been prolific during his time at Palace, and it’s recently earned him a place in the French international squad.

Jean-Philippe Mateta Games Goals 2023/24 39 19 2024/25 46 17 2025/26 32 10

The 28-year-old surely has what it takes to play for a bigger club, but he would have been less of a long-term option than Sesko.

There’s value in experience, though, as we’ve seen from the signing of Mbeumo, albeit less so from the signing of Cunha.