James Garner in action for Everton against Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United look to have missed out on one of their midfield transfer targets as James Garner has signed a new contract with Everton.

The news has been confirmed on Everton’s official site, with Garner seemingly snubbing interest from his former club Man Utd.

Garner had been coming towards the end of his previous deal with the Toffees, and this led to United monitoring him ahead of the summer, according to the Daily Mail and others.

The Mail had stated, however, that Everton would try their best to keep Garner and tie him down to a new deal, which they’ve now successfully done.

James Garner speaks out after signing new Everton contract

Speaking on the club’s official site, Garner made it clear just how happy he was to be signing a new contract.

“I’m really excited to commit my future to Everton,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’m very grateful for all the support and all the love I’ve had over the past three-and-a-half years, but it’s just the start.

“I’ve seen the progress we’ve made recently. Now I want to be part of that progress and get us back to where the Club deserves to be.

“I feel like I’m now a part of the Club and I’m hoping to be a part of it for a long time.

“I’ve got family members who are all Evertonians, so I know exactly the passion and, like I’ve just said, what it means to play for such a massive football club like this.”

Man United miss out on James Garner transfer return

Garner was on United’s books as a youngster, but only made seven first-team appearances for the Red Devils in total before moving on.

The England Under-21 international has done well to rebuild his career since then, becoming an important player at Everton.

MUFC could certainly have done with bringing Garner back if possible as they look to rebuild in midfield, but they’ll have to look at other options now as it looks like he’ll be staying at Everton for the long term.