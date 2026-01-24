£30m striker medical delayed after Newcastle bid

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The medical for Vasco da Gama striker Rayan at Bournemouth is reportedly facing delay as the deal drags on despite being near completion.

Latest reports suggest Rayan’s medical has been delayed, meaning Bournemouth are growing in frustration due to not yet being able to finalise the signing of the Brazilian forward.

Newcastle have also been in the hunt for Rayan‘s signature, and it could be that they’re working to hijack the deal.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has denied this, however, with the 48-year-old saying there was no truth to talk of his side rivalling Bournemouth for Rayan.

Are Newcastle still in the race to sign Rayan?

“There’s no truth in that,” Howe said when asked about Rayan.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be hoping their club can strengthen up front this January, but it seems Bournemouth are probably still the favourites to land the talented teenager.

The Cherries will hope these delays don’t drag on for too much longer, but all in all it looks like NUFC will have to find an alternative to strengthen their attack.

Who else could Newcastle sign up front this January?

Newcastle have endured a difficult few months, losing star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool late on in the summer transfer window.

Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa both ended up moving to St James’ Park, but neither has been fully convincing.

Rayan could have been a decent option to give Howe another attacking outlet, but there have also been links with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta’s Palace future is in serious doubt and other clubs such as Aston Villa and Tottenham are also competing for the 28-year-old France international, so that might not be an easy deal for Newcastle to get done either.