Xavi is being linked with Manchester United and Tottenham (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Former Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly likely to be on the radar of both Manchester United and Tottenham, and he could be open to joining.

The Spanish tactician is currently out of work after doing a decent job as Barca boss a few years ago, and the Premier League could be his next destination.

Xavi was one of the all-time greats as a player, winning all there is to win in the game with Barcelona and Spain, but the jury is still out on him as an elite coach.

Still, it’s not too surprising that he’s at least likely to be under consideration at both Man Utd and Spurs, even if not a target right at the top of their lists, according to Football Insider.

Xavi’s stance as Manchester United and Tottenham show interest

Discussing the Xavi situation as United look for a new manager, while Thomas Frank is also under pressure at Tottenham, Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider’s podcast: “Yeah, look, he would be an interesting option for both Manchester United and Tottenham, obviously he has got a glittering CV from his time at Barcelona.

“He obviously had a spell in charge at Barcelona where he did win the league, but he’s been out of work since the summer of 2024.

“I’m sure Xavi himself would be interested in the chance to maybe move to the Premier League and either join Manchester United or Tottenham.

“I’m not sure he’s probably so high up the list of both clubs. Obviously we know United are looking for a permanent manager in the summer with Michael Carrick in interim charge at the minute.

“Thomas Frank, for now, is still in charge at Tottenham, and no decision has been made on what they’re going to do long-term.”

Managers who could be on the move

It could be a busy summer of managerial changes as United need a permanent successor to interim manager Michael Carrick, while it’s hard to see Frank surviving for much longer at Tottenham.

Xavi’s availability makes him one to watch, while Enzo Maresca is another currently out of work, and Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are both due to be out of contract at their current clubs.

The World Cup could also be key here, as there’s every chance that managers like Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Carlo Ancelotti, and Mauricio Pochettino won’t stay on in their jobs if the tournament goes badly for them.