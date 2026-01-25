Arsenal step up interest in midfielder but he is determined to succeed at Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closely monitoring the progress of Víctor Valdepeñas, one of Real Madrid’s most highly regarded young midfielders, according to a well-connected source on X.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Spain and is attracting growing attention across Europe, with Arsenal among several clubs tracking his rapid development.

Valdepeñas is viewed with immense admiration by both clubs’ data and scouting departments.

Long recognised within La Fábrica as one of Real Madrid’s brightest prospects, he made his senior debut earlier this season, playing 78 minutes at Mendizorroza in a composed and confident showing that impressed coaches and analysts alike.

Arsenal have been impressed with his potential

His combination of tactical intelligence, ball-carrying ability, and maturity beyond his years has marked him out as a midfielder with significant long-term potential.

Reports indicate that Arsenal’s interest is not new. The Gunners made enquiries last summer, joining Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in exploring the teenager’s availability, but Real Madrid made it clear they had no intention of entertaining offers. Since then, Valdepeñas’ stock has only risen.

In December, Real Madrid reaffirmed their commitment to the youngster by renewing his contract until 2029, while also raising his release clause to over €50 million and improving his salary.

This places the Spanish giants in an exceptionally strong negotiating position and signals their belief that Valdepeñas could eventually play a role in the club’s long-term midfield evolution, alongside emerging talents such as Arda Güler and Nico Paz.

Valdepeñas wants to prove himself at Real Madrid

Despite interest from abroad, all indications suggest the player remains fully focused on succeeding at Real Madrid.

Valdepeñas is currently a key figure for Castilla under Julián López de Lerma, where he continues to play regularly and refine the tactical attributes that make him such a promising prospect.

Valdepeñas represents the type of emerging talent Mikel Arteta has increasingly targeted, young, technically gifted midfielders capable of progressing into elite-level contributors.

The Gunners are expected to keep monitoring his situation, though any future move would require a significant transfer fee and the player’s willingness to leave Madrid.

