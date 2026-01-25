(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AS Roma have confirmed that talks are underway for Kostas Tsimikas to cut his loan spell short and return to Liverpool.

The talks to bring him back began after Tottenham made a move to sign Andy Robertson.

While initial reports suggested Tsimikas’ recall was a contingency plan for Robertson’s potential departure, reports now suggest that Liverpool have pulled the plug on selling the Scotsman to their Premier League rivals.

However, despite retaining Robertson, the decision to bring the ‘world-class‘ defender back to Merseyside remains unchanged, signaling a desire to bolster defensive depth immediately.

AS Roma director Ricky Massara confirms talks with Liverpool

The move has been publicly confirmed by AS Roma director Ricky Massara, who admitted that the Italian club has already sanctioned the defender’s exit.

In a statement reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, the situation has moved quickly.

“AS Roma have already agreed to let Kostas Tsimikas leave the club and return to Liverpool next week,” Romano reported.

Massara was quoted directly addressing the negotiations: “It’s true, we are in talks with Liverpool about that.”

??? AS Roma have already agreed to let Kostas Tsimikas leave the club and return to Liverpool next week. “It’s true, we are in talks with #LFC about that”, says director Ricky Massara. pic.twitter.com/Z9NguFvJoQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2026

Arne Slot’s future in major doubt after 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth

The transfer activity comes against a backdrop of crisis for manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman’s tenure is hanging by a thread following a disastrous 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth this weekend, a result that has compounded a miserable run of winter form.

The data paints a bleak picture for Slot. Liverpool have now won just one of their last seven Premier League matches, earning only 5 points from a possible 21.

The defeat to the Cherries saw the Reds slip to 6th in the table, currently 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Luck was on Liverpool’s side in the start of the season, which saw them win the first five games despite scrappy performances. Without those wins, they would be sitting just above the relegation zone with 21 points.

Is is quickly becoming a matter of when Slot will be sacked rather than if. Whatever the Liverpool hierarchy decides to do, it needs to be quick before the season completely derails.