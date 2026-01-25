Unai Emery speaking at a press conference (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are looking to improve their midfield unit with the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

They are currently third in the league table and are pushing for Champions League qualification. They have done quite well and need to improve the squad to sustain their current run of form. They have done well to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Tammy Abraham. It will be interesting to see if they can improve the midfield unit before the window closes.

Villa eyeing Weston McKennie

According to a report via Football365, Aston Villa are keen on signing the Juventus midfielder, who has four goals and five assists to his name. He is in the final few months of his contract, and the West Midlands club are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League. He has played for Leeds United in England. McKennie was linked with Everton last year.

The opportunity to play for Aston Villa could be exciting for him. The player is reportedly open to a return to the Premier League. Aston Villa have an exciting squad and an ambitious project. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification, they will be an attractive destination for most players.

They will be hoping to sign the player on a bargain, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Juventus could be tempted to cash in on the £54k-a-week player this month.

Villa could use McKennie

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have lost Boubacar Kamara for the remainder of the season due to injury and need to replace him. They cannot expect to sustain their current run of form without key players fit and available. Adding more depth in the middle of the park should be a top priority for them before the window closes.