Brazilian set to reject Aston Villa for a move to Chelsea

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, midfielder Douglas Luiz is not willing to return to Aston Villa as he favours a move to Chelsea.



The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Juventus, is being chased by Villa manager Unai Emery as he looks for midfield depth in the summer transfer window.

Having sold the midfielder in the past to Juventus, Villa realise they made a mistake in letting the Brazilian leave the club.

However, the Premier League side have no chance of signing him now as the Brazilian midfielder wants to join Chelsea.

Chelsea need more options in the midfield

The Blues are looking for more depth in the midfield due to their over-reliance of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

The injury issues of Romeo Lavia at the club has made life even more difficult for Chelsea and now they have realised that it is the right time to invest in another midfielder.

Forest are ready to let Luiz leave in the middle of the season after the midfielder not featuring prominently under manager Sean Dyche.

The 27-year-old has made just five starts in the Premier League for Forest and in a season when players are looking for more playing time due to the World Cup coming up, Luiz has realised that his development has stalled at Forest and he needs a move to another club.

Chelsea have come into the picture and the chance to play for one of the top Premier League sides appeals to Luiz.

Nicola wrote on X:

“Douglas Luiz will play on loan at Chelsea until mid-year.

“People close to the midfielder guarantee that the deal is sealed.”

Blues have established contact with the midfielder’s agent

Chelsea, after making breakthrough with the midfielder’s agent Kia Joorabchian, are ready to beat competition for the signing of 27-year-old midfielder.

The Blues are already in contact with Juventus to sign the player on loan till the end of the season, with the possibility of making the transfer permanent in the summer.

Luiz, who has experience of playing in the Premier League and before his exit from Villa played the best football of his career, is now looking to revive his career at Stamford Bridge.

Sources: Chelsea & Man United track Ligue 1 striker in high demand in Europe and Saudi