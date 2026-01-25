Casemiro receives interest ahead of Man United exit as three potential replacements are named

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s impending exit from Manchester United has begun to attract significant attention across world football, with the Daily Mail reporting that LA Galaxy are among the clubs expressing interest in signing the Brazilian midfielder once his contract expires this summer.

The 33-year-old has received enquiries from the Saudi Pro League, Brazilian Serie A, and Major League Soccer, though sources close to the player suggest his primary preference is to remain in Europe if a suitable offer materialises.

United announced last week that Casemiro will leave Old Trafford at the conclusion of the season.

After a brilliant debut season in which he helped United lift the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League, the Brazilian’s form dipped sharply this campaign amid injuries, fitness issues, and tactical frailties within the squad.

Casemiro has several options after Man United exit

Despite this, Casemiro remains an attractive target for clubs worldwide thanks to his pedigree, leadership, and experience at the highest level with Real Madrid.

LA Galaxy have reportedly identified Casemiro as a marquee signing capable of elevating their squad both on and off the pitch.

MLS clubs have long pursued high-profile European veterans to bolster their profiles, and Casemiro’s global reputation makes him one of the most decorated midfielders to become available in 2026.

With Casemiro’s departure now official, Man United have already shifted their focus to recruiting his long-term successor.

United looking at potential replacements in the market

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Highly versatile, energetic, and technically gifted, Anderson has emerged as one of the league’s most promising box-to-box midfielders. United admire his pressing intensity and ability to operate in multiple roles, though Manchester City are also heavily linked.

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

The 21-year-old has rapidly become one of England’s most talked-about young midfielders following a series of standout performances. His composure, passing range, and tactical maturity have made him a top target for several elite clubs and United see him as a player capable of anchoring their midfield for years.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton)

Brighton’s dynamic young midfielder is admired for his athleticism, ball-carrying strength, and defensive instincts. United attempted to sign him last summer but were put off by the high valuation. With the need now greater, they may revive their pursuit.

