Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Dusan Vlahovic on a free transfer from Juventus at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Spurs could use Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit, and Vlahovic could compete with Dominic Solanke for the starting spot. The England international has not been able to score goals consistently, and Tottenham need an upgrade. The Serbian has shown his quality in Italy, and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Similarly, Chelsea need more depth in the attacking unit as well. Liam Delap and João Pedro have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. There is no doubt that they are talented players with a bright future, but Chelsea need more support in the attack.​

The 26-year-old could be an interesting acquisition. He has the physicality for English football, and he is excellent at holding up the ball and bringing others into play. Vlahovic could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack. Players like Cole Palmer could benefit from playing alongside the Serbian.

Where will Vlahovic end up?

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club. Chelsea and Tottenham should look to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player this month. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will probably look to join a club where he can fight for major trophies and play alongside top-quality players.​

Both clubs could be an attractive destination for the player.